Minister charges F’ Eagles to win WAFU Cup

Ministerof YouthandSportsDevelopmentMr. SundayDare hascharged theFlyingEagles tomakeNigeria proud by winning the WAFU competition in Cotonou which begins on Saturday . Speaking during a visit to the team’s training in Abuja, Mr Dare said” The Flying Eagles have always made us proud, go there and make Nigerians proud. We believe you are young, talented and determined. Your coaches have impacted much on you, go there and come back victorious ” The team is expected to depart for the competition on Friday via Lagos. Nigeria plays her first match against Cote d’ Ivoire on Sunday.

Like this: Like Loading...