Minister charges F’ Eagles to win WAFU Cup

Ministerof YouthandSportsDevelopmentMr. SundayDare hascharged theFlyingEagles tomakeNigeria proud by winning the WAFU competition in Cotonou which begins on Saturday . Speaking during a visit to the team’s training in Abuja, Mr Dare said” The Flying Eagles have always made us proud, go there and make Nigerians proud. We believe you are young, talented and determined. Your coaches have impacted much on you, go there and come back victorious ” The team is expected to depart for the competition on Friday via Lagos. Nigeria plays her first match against Cote d’ Ivoire on Sunday.
Related Articles
Aruna, Meshref lead Africa to ITTF World Cup
Despite finishing as runner’s up at the 2020 African Cup in Tunisia earlier this year, Aruna Quadri will be leading Team Africa to the ITTF Men’s World Cup scheduled for November in China. The Nigerian was listed among the top 20 players in the world that will compete at the championships. In a statement […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Parents don’t trust the system to allow their children compete for Nigeria –Pat Itanyi
Former Nigeria Track and Field athlete, Patience Itanyi, has called for a return to school sports if the country must excel at major championships. Speaking in an explosive interview on a radio station monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the former coach asked for more female inputs in the national team setup. Excerpts… Where did we get […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Spain, Portugal agree to push ahead with 2030 World Cup bid
Spain and Portugal have signed an agreement to push ahead with their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) said on Wednesday. The countries’ federations ratified an agreement “to promote the joint candidacy for the organization of the World Cup in 2030, establishing strategies for the international projection […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)