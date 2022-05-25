Sports

Minister charges NFF on youth transition

Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has charged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to create a good template for transition of age-grade players into senior cadre. Dare stated this when he received the victorious WAFU B champions, the Flying Eagles, on Monday in Abuja. The national U-20 team led by Ladan Bosso defeated Benin Republic 3-1 to win the regional competition in Niger Republic last weekend.

The Flying Eagles defeated Ghana’s U-20 team 2-0, drew 2-2 with Burkina Faso, defeated Cote d’ Ivoire 2-1 in the semifinal before the final against Benin. The minister expressed delight about the progress of the team that will compete in the U-20 Nations Cup in February 2023 in Egypt. “There should be a template to move these players up and also to get some other ones take their place when the time comes. The must be a renewed commitment for growth. “This involves the Eaglets, Flying Eagles, falconets and also Flamingos. The NFF must create that template because we have the talents in abundance,” the minister said.

 

