Minister charges Para- Athletics team to be worthy ambassadors

Minister of Youth and sports Development Mr Sunday Dare has charged Nigerian Para- Athletics team to Notwil, Switzerland to be worthy Ambassadors of the country as they seek to qualify for the 2020 Paralympics taking place in Tokyo later in the year.

 

The Minister gave the charge when he bade farewell to the team for the Qualifiers on Sunday through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. “Nigeria is solidly behind your bid for qualification for the Para- Atheletics event in Notwil, Switzerland.

 

There is no doubt about your abilities which you have always proved over the years. You must be worthy Ambassadors of our dear country by conducting yourselves very well to attain the best standards for Qualifiers.

 

Dont be distracted, Nigerians are solidly behind you. You have always made usproudandweareconfident that you will not disappoint this time by reaching the qualification threshold.

 

We have done ourbit, now the ball is in your court to ensure that Nigeria’s flag flies high” 10 Athletes will be seeking to qualify in the Para- Athletics event taking place from 11th -17th May 2021 at Notwil Switzerland

