Minister, Chinese firm donate educational materials to Enugu schools

No fewer than 51 primary and secondary schools in Enugu State have become beneficiaries of educational materials donated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and a Chinese firm, Huawel Technologies Company Limited.

 

The presentation of the educational materials was flagged off by the Minister at Eke in Udi Local Government Area of the state; where the items such as 1,800 students’ chairs and 1,800 desks were donated to three schools in each of the 17 local government areas of the state.

 

Other materials donated to the schools include 1,000 school bags with each containing New Wave English, Mathematics textbooks, five notebooks, mathematical sets and cash presentation to the school to hire more teachers to complement shortage of teachers.

 

Onyeama, while flagging off the exercise, said that the donation was under the auspices of ‘Kwusike Foundation,’ his pet project in collaboration with a Chinese company.

The Minister, who said that he was inspired to embark on the programme by President Muhammadu Buhari’s youth empowerment programmes, said that it had become necessary to support the people, especially those in the rural areas due to the present economic hardship in the country.

 

Onyeama, however, commended the management of the Chinese company for the partnership towards the success of the exercise, saying: “Times are tough, but we will continue to support you in order to make it easier for you to learn. We want you to make your parents happy.”

 

The minister also noted that the Federal Government would continue to provide the enabling environment for school children to learn under a safe and secure environment, even as he added that “we need to prioritise the empowerment of our school children and keep them safe.”

 

According to Onyeama, the Kwusike Foundation had permanent programmes for schools and widows in the country.

 

On his part, the Deputy Managing Director, Huawel Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Kelvin Yang, recalled that the company had been operating in Nigeria for 21 years, saying that their dream was to support Nigeria to bridge the digital gap in the society.

