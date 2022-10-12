Minister commends NPA over revenue generation, remittance

Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has commended the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for its giant strides in the area of revenue generation and remittance. He said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was quite pleased with the reforms being implemented by the NPA management in moving the nation forward in view of positive developments the sub sector had brought to the nation’s economy in line with international best practices. In a statement by the Assistant General Manager (AGM), Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Mrs. Sarah K. Ballah, the minister gave the commendation during his maiden visit to the Corporate Headquarters of the authority. Sambo noted that the president was thrilled over how the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, and his management team had resuscitated and boosted the economy, especially the Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) which has cushioned the effects of the resources of the Nation caused by the fall in the prices of crude oil.

He reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government in ensuring that the Lekki Deep Sea Port project commences operations as scheduled before the end of 2022. According to him, the Lekki Deep Seaport and the recently approved Badagry Deep Sea Port would create avenue for jobs to Nigerians, encourage trade and investment and further boost Revenue generation to the country.

He urged the managing director to ensure the full implementation of barge operations at the ports to further facilitate the movement of goods from the seaports. Sambo explained that this would be beneficial to the nation in the area of more jobs for those in the business of fabrication as well as reduce the cost of doing business by investors.

The Minister said: “We are ready to assist you in ensuring that the use of barges are fully implemented in your operations. We need to work the talk whilst we wait for the conclusion of other means of evacuation of boxes from the ports to cushion the effect of logistics through land transportation.” Also, Bello Koko, who appreciated the efforts of the ministry in providing support to the authority at all times, used the opportunity to solicit for assistance in other grey areas of its operations. He assured that port operations would be improved upon in view of the constant global competitiveness towards attaining a hub status within the sub Sahara Africa. Bello-Koko stressed that the management had began the process of acquiring additional tug boats and pilot cutters for its officials to facilitate the operations, saying that this would further reduce Vessel Waiting Time (VWT) and attract investment at the ports.

