Business

Minister commends NPA over revenue generation, remittance

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Minister of Transportation, Engr. Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has commended the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for its giant strides in the area of revenue generation and remittance. He said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration was quite pleased with the reforms being implemented by the NPA management in moving the nation forward in view of positive developments the sub sector had brought to the nation’s economy in line with international best practices. In a statement by the Assistant General Manager (AGM), Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, Mrs. Sarah K. Ballah, the minister gave the commendation during his maiden visit to the Corporate Headquarters of the authority. Sambo noted that the president was thrilled over how the Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello Koko, and his management team had resuscitated and boosted the economy, especially the Gross Domestic Product ( GDP) which has cushioned the effects of the resources of the Nation caused by the fall in the prices of crude oil.

He reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government in ensuring that the Lekki Deep Sea Port project commences operations as scheduled before the end of 2022. According to him, the Lekki Deep Seaport and the recently approved Badagry Deep Sea Port would create avenue for jobs to Nigerians, encourage trade and investment and further boost Revenue generation to the country.

He urged the managing director to ensure the full implementation of barge operations at the ports to further facilitate the movement of goods from the seaports. Sambo explained that this would be beneficial to the nation in the area of more jobs for those in the business of fabrication as well as reduce the cost of doing business by investors.

The Minister said: “We are ready to assist you in ensuring that the use of barges are fully implemented in your operations. We need to work the talk whilst we wait for the conclusion of other means of evacuation of boxes from the ports to cushion the effect of logistics through land transportation.” Also, Bello Koko, who appreciated the efforts of the ministry in providing support to the authority at all times, used the opportunity to solicit for assistance in other grey areas of its operations. He assured that port operations would be improved upon in view of the constant global competitiveness towards attaining a hub status within the sub Sahara Africa. Bello-Koko stressed that the management had began the process of acquiring additional tug boats and pilot cutters for its officials to facilitate the operations, saying that this would further reduce Vessel Waiting Time (VWT) and attract investment at the ports.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

U.S. revenue output in Nigeria declines by N390bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

As the world gradually exit the menace of COVID- 19 on the global economy, American Business Council (ABC) has revealed that the revenue of Americanowned companies in Nigeria declined by N390 billion from N1.47 trillion in 2019 to N1.08 trillion in 2020.   The President of ABC, Dipo Faulkner, in an in-house survey titled: ‘The […]
Business

E-payment: Bank customers transfer N771.9bn in 1 month

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Bank customers in the country transferred a total of N771.9 billion over mobile devices in September, New Telegraph has learnt. This represents 7.2 per cent growth over N719.4 billion recorded in the previous month.   This brought the total value of mobile transfers between January and September to N5.06 trillion. With the nine-month record, the […]
Business

US stocks see worst first-half drop since 1970

Posted on Author Reporter

  US stocks have seen their worst first half of a year since 1970, as concerns grow over how steps to curb inflation will affect economic growth. In the last six months, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 20.6%, while other major US indexes also dropped sharply, reports the BBC. Stocks in the UK, mainland […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica