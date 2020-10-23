Sports

Minister condoles with NOC President over wife’s death

Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare has expressed his condolences to the President of the Nigerian Olympics Committee, NOC, Engineer Habu Gumel over the death of his wife Hajia Ladi Habu Gumel.

In a condolence message, Dare admonished the NOC boss to take heart, praying to God give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“The news of the death of your wife came to me as a rude shock. It is so painful and sad to lose a loved one. May Allah console you and the family she left behind. My thoughts are with the family. God gives and he takes when he wills. May her soul rest in eternity”.

Mrs Gumel died on Tuesday October 20th in a private hospital in Abuja at the age of 61 following a protracted illness. She has since been buried according to Islamic injunction.

