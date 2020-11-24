Sports

Minister congratulates players’ union

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has congratulated the Professional Players Union of Nigeria new executive for the peaceful conduct of their election with former Eagles player, Tijani Babangida, emerging President.

 

A statement signed by the Media office of the Minister, said: “I hereby congratulate the Nigerian Professional Players Union over its peaceful election which led to the emergence of notable Ex internationals Tijani Babangida, Clement Temile, Victor Ikpeba , Emmanuel Babayaro as President, 1st and 2nd vice Presidents and Secretary respectively.

 

“This is a confirmation of the organisational ability and cohesion among the players. You are worthy partners in the concerted efforts to deepen the development of Nigerian Football.

 

“The unity of leadership is important for the task ahead of ensuring players welfare and protecting their right. Without unity among the players, there can be no development.

 

“I encourage the new leadership to work with a vision that would impact the growth of Nigerian Football. ”

 

Other board members include; Edema Fuludu as the Deputy General Secretary, while Treasurer for the new executive is Princewill Gbogbodu. Plateau United captain, Golbe Elisha was voted the Players Union representatives and Joy Jerry as Players Union Commissioners.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Oliseh: Why Inter Milan lost Europa League final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has hailed Sevilla has one of the best sides in Europe following their victory over Inter Milan in the Europa League final. Sevilla came from behind to beat Inter Milan 3 – 2 in Cologne on Friday to lift their sixth UEFA Europa league title. Inter took the […]
Sports

16 NBA players test positive for coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sixteen NBA players have tested positive for coronavirus, with the season set to resume on July 30. Tests were carried out on 302 players on Tuesday. The 16 who tested positive will remain in self-isolation and will have to be cleared by a physician before they can return to training, reports the BBC. Individual […]
Sports

Bundesliga: Lewandowski, Haaland net doubles in Bayern, Dortmund wins

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    R obert Lewandowski scored twice for Bayern Munich and Erling Braut Haaland netted a double for Borussia Dortmund as both sides recorded victories in the penultimate round of Bundesliga games. Bayern, who had secured the title in their previous match, won 3-1 at home against Freiburg. Dortmund guaranteed themselves second place with a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: