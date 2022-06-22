Sports

Minister congratulates team

The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has congratulated Nigeria’s U17 men’s team, the Golden Eaglets for picking a ticket to next year’s CAF U17 Nations Cup in Algeria. The Eaglets beat their opponents the young Elephants of Cote’d Ivoire 3-1 in the first semi finals of the WAFU B U17 tournament in Cape Coast, Ghana. The Nigerians overcame a first-minute deficit from the penalty spot to overpower the defending champions with three brilliant goals, two of them from expertly taken free kicks by the outstanding Emmanuel Michael.

The victory, apart from securing Nigeria’s place in the WAFU B U17 final, also confirms the Golden Eaglets’ place in Algeria next year at the CAF U17 Nations Cup. In his message to the team, the Sports Minister urged them to emulate their seniors, the Flying Eagles who won the U20 version of the competition in Niamey, Niger Republic last month.

“I congratulate you for doing the most difficult part of the job in such a commanding manner. I salute your fighting spirit and determination. I commend your coaches, officials and the Nigeria Football Federation(NFF) for laying the foundation for this success. “I urge you to finish this assignment the same way your seniors, the Flying Eagles did in Niamey, Niger Republic last month. Go and win the final. I know you can do it. “I want you to know that the whole of Nigeria is behind you. You have nothing to be afraid of. You are great Nigerian ambassadors already and we will be waiting to receive you with the trophy after the Final,” Dare stated.

 

