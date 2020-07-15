Sports

Minister congratulates Usman

Encomium has continued to trail the exploits of Nigerian born pugilist, Kamarudeen Usman, for retaining his Ultimate fighting Championship belt against Jorge Masvidal over the weekend.

 

According to a statement by the Media office of Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, Usman’s win is not only inspiring, but a confirmation of the never say die Nigerian spirit.

 

“A big congratulations to Usman for making Nigeria proud by retaining his Ultimate fighting Championship title against Jorge Masvidal,” the statement read. “His tenacity, courage and consistency is typical of the Nigerian spirit of never giving up.

 

He is not only a worthy champion, but a great Nigerian in whom we are all proud.

 

“Once again he has shown that he is not just a patriot, but an embodiment of a great athlete who has projected the image of our dear country before the whole world positively.

 

You are indeed a great Ambassador of Nigeria. Usman retained his title via unanimous decision in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

 

The fight was almost called off due to disagreement over pay. Masvidal was named as a last minute replacement to his earlier challenger Gilbert Burns who pulled out after he tested positive for Covid-19.

 

The feat was Usman’s 11th successful win in three title defence in the United Arab Emirate.

