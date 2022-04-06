Minister denies forcing coaches on NFF

The minister of Sports Sunday Dare has dismissed reports that suggested that he picked coaches for the Super Eagles.

The national team is without a coach after the Nigeria Football Federation fired the Austin Eguaveon-led team following the team’s failure to pick a World Cup ticket.

With the African Cup of Nations qualifying series set to begin in the next few weeks, there is a desperate move to hire a new coach and reports in the media had suggested that the minister is the one calling the shot regarding the hiring of the members of the national team technical crew.

However, in a press statement released by his media aide Totin Ibitoye on Tueday, the minister denied forcing coaches on the NFF, insisting it is the prerogative of the football house to hire the coaches that will handle the national team He urged the public to disregard the reports suggesting he had taken over the job of the federation.

The statement read: “There have been reports in certain quarters in the media that the Sports Minister has shortlisted some candidates for the Super Eagles coaching job and forced them on the NFF. These reports have linked virtually every known name with the vacant positions in the senior national team and put the Sports Minister’s name in the mix.

“These reports are false and so far from the truth. The Minister has not ordered or forced any coach on the NFF.

“Discerning members of the public, football-loving persons should discountenance those stories for what they are…the figment of the imagination of the writers.”

