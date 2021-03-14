Politics

Minister disburses cash grant to 3,840 rural women

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, has disbursed a cash grant of N20,000 each to 3,840 women in Borno State under the Federal Government Special Cash Grant to Rural Women programme.

 

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Maiduguri, Farouq said the gesture by the Buhari administration is expected to reach 150,000 rural women across Nigeria.

 

“The Special Cash Grant for Rural Women programme being flagged off was introduced in 2020 by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development as part of President Mohammadu Buhari’s social inclusion and poverty reduction agenda, including the realization of the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

 

“It is designed to provide a one-off grant to some of the poorest and most vulnerable women in rural Nigeria. A grant of N20,000.00 will be disbursed to over 150,000 poor rural women across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

 

The grant is expected to increase access to financial capital required for economic activities. “A total number of 3,840 beneficiaries are to benefit from the cash grant of N20,000 each to uplift the socio-economic status of the rural women in Borno State. “It is our hope that the beneficiaries of this programme will make good use of the opportunity to increase their income, enhance their food security, and contribute towards improving their living standard,”

 

Farouq said. She noted that the Buhari administration has since inception in 2015 remained committed to empowerment programmes for the poor and vulnerable in the society for sustainable livelihoods among others. In his remarks, Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno represented by the state Head of Service, Mr Simon Malgwi, lauded federal government for the programme which, he said, was timely as the state commenced resettlement of rural communities displaced as a result of insurgency for over a decade back to their ancestral homes. Zulum urged for more support to Borno in view of the huge number of people affected by the insurgency.

