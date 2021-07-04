Sports

Minister donates new badminton court to Ibadan Recreation Club

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Friday donated a new badminton court to Ibadan Recreation Club. Dare made this donation during his visit to the club where he was awarded the life membership of the reputable Ibadan recreation club (1902).

 

The announcement and conferment of the award was made by the President of the IRC, Olu Makinde Oni, during the club’s Maiden Merit Award Ceremony which held at the club house in Ibadan.

 

The Minister who thanked the IRC. 1902 for the life membership and recognition expressed satisfaction at the club’s interest in sports. “

 

I thank the IRC for this honor. It shows your good heartedness and the good heartedness of Ibadan people towards me and I appreciate this deeply. I will contribute not only to the development of Ibadan people but also to that of the club.”

 

The Minister however announced the donation of a newly built Badminton court.

