Minister expressed sadness over effects of fire disaster to Nigeria’s economy

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Rauf Aregbesola, has lamented the negative effect of fire disaster to Nigeria’s economy and called for concerted efforts to curb the menace. Aregbesola stated this in Jos on Friday during the closing ceremony of the 11th National Council on Fire which held in Plateau state, said the need to put in place sustainable measures to tackle the growing scourge of fire disaster in different parts of Nigeria had become imperative as the challenge was threatening the growth and economic development of the country.

He noted that the discourse on National Security cannot be overstated in view of the country’s security challenges. “The nation is going through a difficult period in our history with various challenges ranging from insecurity to socio-economic difficulties.”So, Fire safety Management can and should be a tool for not only national security but also national development .When critical national assets are protected against consequences of huge losses due to fire incidents ,however caused, these assets are saved .

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary,Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaibu Belgore ,however pointed out that all hope was not lost as the Ministry would initiate the process for the repeal of the 1963 Fire Service act which he described as obselete to give way for a contemporary and vibrant law that is enforceable.

He lamented the challenge faced by fire fighters during operations such as mob action and vandalization of firefighting equipment and disclosed that the ministry was working on plans to address the problem through the creation of an arm bearing unit to be referred to as Fire Police. Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr Simon Lalong, who was represented by his Deputy Prof. Sunny Tyoden expressed confidence that the national conference would reposition the federal fire service to deliver timely and quality service to the nation.

