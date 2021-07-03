News

Minister expressed sadness over effects of fire disaster to Nigeria’s economy

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Minister of Interior, Hon. Rauf Aregbesola, has lamented the negative effect of fire disaster to Nigeria’s economy and called for concerted efforts to curb the menace. Aregbesola stated this in Jos on Friday during the closing ceremony of the 11th National Council on Fire which held in Plateau state, said the need to put in place sustainable measures to tackle the growing scourge of fire disaster in different parts of Nigeria had become imperative as the challenge was threatening the growth and economic development of the country.

He noted that the discourse on National Security cannot be overstated in view of the country’s security challenges. “The nation is going through a difficult period in our history with various challenges ranging from insecurity to socio-economic difficulties.”So, Fire safety Management can and should be a tool for not only national security but also national development .When critical national assets are protected against consequences of huge losses due to fire incidents ,however caused, these assets are saved .

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary,Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaibu Belgore ,however pointed out that all hope was not lost as the Ministry would initiate the process for the repeal of the 1963 Fire Service act which he described as obselete to give way for a contemporary and vibrant law that is enforceable.

He lamented the challenge faced by fire fighters during operations such as mob action and vandalization of firefighting equipment and disclosed that the ministry was working on plans to address the problem through the creation of an arm bearing unit to be referred to as Fire Police. Plateau State Governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum Barr Simon Lalong, who was represented by his Deputy Prof. Sunny Tyoden expressed confidence that the national conference would reposition the federal fire service to deliver timely and quality service to the nation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Soludo becomes APGA’s guber candidate

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo and Echezona Okafor

…as factional group suspends former CBN gov The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), loyal to Governor Willie Obiano, Wednesday, elected Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo as its gubernatorial candidate for the Anambra State gubernatorial poll taking place in November. This is coming as the APGA faction led by Mr Jude Okeke announced the suspension of Soludo […]
News

Burdened elders launch YIGBA movement to unite Nigerians

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A security consultant, Reverend Ladi Thompson, has said the Burdened Elders of Nigeria are committed to finding a lasting peace in the country. He said there is a need to birth a new Nigeria because the Nigeria of today is not an African idea but the British colonial ideal. Speaking at the launch of Project […]
News Top Stories

BDC operators: Ban’ll curb money laundering

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has given its backing to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) policy mandating banks to close all accounts belonging to cryptocurrency traders.   Speaking to financial journalists in Lagos on the CBN’s move against cryptocurrency trading, ABCON President, Alhaji (Dr.) Aminu Gwadabe, said the regulator […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica