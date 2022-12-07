Minister expresses satisfaction with National Sports Festival despite challenges

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has stated his satisfaction with the level of activities at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Asaba, Delta State. The Minister swiftly returned to Asaba after attending the 62nd Ordinary Session of Authority of Heads of State and Government at the start of the week. Fielding questions from the press after another tour of various game venues, Dare stated that the Festival has lived up to the billing despite the short period the Ministry and Delta State had to plan.

“We have not been disappointed. We have seen very young athletes from virtually all the states compete in various sports, with the youngest at about eight years old. This speaks to grassroots development, a major focus of our administration. What Delta state has put together in just about a few months testifies to how well they have done.” The minister stated that every room for improvement is being noted and the standard of the game will certainly continue to get better year after year.

