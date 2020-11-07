Minister: FG, ASUU working to end ASUU strike

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has stated that concerted moves are on to put an end to the lingering strike action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Nigeria. The minister, who disclosed this at a Town Hall meeting called at his instance in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, said: “The two ministers of Education and Labour are working assiduously in conjunction with ASUU leadership towards an amicable resolution of the crisis. “Both the ASUU and the Federal Government have always been partners in progress in a concerted effort to reposition the education sector in the country and can’t do away with each other.

I want to assure that very soon this crisis will be put behind us.” Responding to a question on the continued border closure, Mohammed said the closure was not aimed at inconveniencing Nigerians, especially women. He said: “The border closure also has something to do with the nation’s security issues, health, promotion of local industrial growth and economic development.

It is beyond mere importation or stoppage of importation of rice.” President Muhammadu Buhari, he said, sent him and other ministers to their respective states to let the citizenry know and appreciate what the Federal Government has been doing to better their lots and to also alleviate their sufferings. He added that the Federal Government had created a lot of opportunities, including jobs and empowerment, for the youth before the commencement of the EndSARS protests, while it has also accepted the five-point demands of the EndSARS protesters with their implementations.

