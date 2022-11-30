News

Minister: FG determined to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Minister of Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, has reiterated the Federal Government’s readiness to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty through its Energy Transition Plan (ETP). Speaking at the virtual edition of the 2022 Nigeria Energy Forum, Jedy-Agba said the Energy Transition Plan will lift over 100 Nigerians out of poverty and drive the economic growth of the country.

Jedy-Agba said: “It will also bring modern energy services to the full population and manage the expected long-term job loss in the oil sector due to global decarbonisation. “The plan focuses on the rapid build-out of sustainable energy systems to tackle energy poverty in the nation.”

The minister said in designing the plan, key targets from relevant policies and initiatives such as the 2020 Economic Sustainability Plan, the Nigeria Electrification Project, the National Decarbonization Programme and the Presidential Power Initiative. Jedy-Agba said the ETP is geared towards the lowcarbon development of energy systems across five key sectors of power, industry, cooking, transport and oil and gas. He said the plan had been approved by the Federal Executive Council and adopted as national policy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Labour unions support sacking of FUOYE varsity registrar

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Various labour unions at the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, (FUOYE), have thrown their weight behind the decision of the university’s Governing Council to remove the institution’s Registrar, Mr. Olatubosun Odusanya, over alleged misconduct. The university’s workforce, which vehemently refused a possible reinstatement of the registrar, also supported the suspension of the institution’s Bursar, Mrs. Bolatito Akande. […]
News

Sri Lanka blocks social media amid protests

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sri Lanka’s government has blocked access to social media and imposed a 36-hour curfew, following protests against food and fuel shortages. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued a notice prohibiting anyone from being on any public road, in a park, on trains, or on the seashore, unless they have written permission from the authorities, reports the […]
News

Pass electoral bill as New Year gift, group tells NASS

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The Coalition for Constitutional and Electoral Reforms has urged the National Assembly to expedite action and ensure that the Electoral Amendment Bill was passed and signed into law in January 2021 as a New Year gift to Nigerians.     The coalition comprising of Centre for Liberty, Yiaga Africa, Raising New Voices, NESSACTION and Millennials […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica