Minister: FG determined to lift 100m Nigerians out of poverty

The Minister of Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, has reiterated the Federal Government’s readiness to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty through its Energy Transition Plan (ETP). Speaking at the virtual edition of the 2022 Nigeria Energy Forum, Jedy-Agba said the Energy Transition Plan will lift over 100 Nigerians out of poverty and drive the economic growth of the country.

Jedy-Agba said: “It will also bring modern energy services to the full population and manage the expected long-term job loss in the oil sector due to global decarbonisation. “The plan focuses on the rapid build-out of sustainable energy systems to tackle energy poverty in the nation.”

The minister said in designing the plan, key targets from relevant policies and initiatives such as the 2020 Economic Sustainability Plan, the Nigeria Electrification Project, the National Decarbonization Programme and the Presidential Power Initiative. Jedy-Agba said the ETP is geared towards the lowcarbon development of energy systems across five key sectors of power, industry, cooking, transport and oil and gas. He said the plan had been approved by the Federal Executive Council and adopted as national policy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...