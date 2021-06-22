lai Mohammed)
News

Minister: FG revolutionising agric in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday said the Anchor Borrowers Programme and the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative were revolutionising agriculture in Nigeria.

 

The minister made the remarks in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State, when he led a Federal Government delegation on an inspection of Malam Alu Agro Allied Company Limited, which also hosts the tallest national flag pole in Nigeria and the second in Africa at 50 metres high.

 

The minister was accompanied on the visit by the Directors-General of the National Orientation Agency, Dr. Garba Abari; Nigerian Television Authority, Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed; Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Greenfield abduction: We cannot afford N160M, assist us –Parents cry out

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Parents of the remaining 16 abducted students and three staff of Greenfield University, Kaduna yesterday cried out over the outrageous demand of the kidnappers who took away their children from the school. The parents who gathered to pray for the safe release of their children stated that they cannot pay the latest ransom of N160 […]
News

Financial institutions, professionals aiding illicit financial flows – EFCC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has accused financial institutions, accountants and other professionals of aiding illicit flows of the nation’s resources out of the country. Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, made the claim Wednesday in Abuja, while receiving a report on illicit financial flows from a coalition of Nigerian Civil Society […]
News

Internet fraud: Court orders suspect to control traffic for 3 months

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction of one Kolade Emmanuel Balogun, who was prosecuted for internet fraud and fraud related offences. Balogun was convicted by Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of a Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin following his arraignment by the anti – graft […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica