Minister: FG revolutionising agric in Nigeria

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, yesterday said the Anchor Borrowers Programme and the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative were revolutionising agriculture in Nigeria.

The minister made the remarks in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State, when he led a Federal Government delegation on an inspection of Malam Alu Agro Allied Company Limited, which also hosts the tallest national flag pole in Nigeria and the second in Africa at 50 metres high.

The minister was accompanied on the visit by the Directors-General of the National Orientation Agency, Dr. Garba Abari; Nigerian Television Authority, Mallam Yakubu Ibn Mohammed; Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...