Minister: FG set to scale up contribution of livestock to GDP

The Federal Government yesterday said it would scale up the contribution of livestock sub-sector’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). The Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, made the disclosure in Benin yesterday at the 57th annual congress of the Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA). Represented by Dr Maimuna Habib, theministerdecriedthepresent five percent contribution of the livestock sub-sector to the GDP.

He said: “The sector is faced with limiting factors among which is the burden of diseases such as (Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP). “Peste Des Petits Ruminant (PPR), Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Avian Influenza, African Swine Fever) among other that are mitigating against livestock production and productivity.

