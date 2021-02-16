News

Minister: FG to install CCTV cameras on major highways

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, says the Federal Government will install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras on major highways across the country to curb the rising cases of kidnapping.
Speaking on ‘Sunrise Daily’, a ‘Channels Television’ programme, on Tuesday, Muhammad said President Muhammadu Buhari has resuscitated the abandoned CCTV project in order to address the security challenges in the country.
Dingyadi said the Federal Government has entered a concession agreement with NPS technology company to refix the abandoned CCTV project.
“We are moving forward like you are aware that N470 billion CCTV project that has been abandoned, Mr. President has now given the go-ahead to resuscitate the project and we have entered a concession agreement with NPS technologies,” he said.
“They are trying to refix the entire system to resuscitate it, empower it and to ensure that they make the basis to generate revenue, that will pay this loan and give some revenue into the government coffers, so by the time the system is put in place, we would have a lot of technology to manage some of these crises and particularly issue of kidnapping.”
Asked whether the CCTV cameras will only be in the city centre in Abuja or major highways, the police affairs minister said: “It is going to be on the major highways in all the city centres in all the states of the federation, it is everywhere in this country.”
Dingyadi said the company in charge of the CCTV project is already purchasing the needed equipment for the project.
“We’re trying to resuscitate it, this company is already going into action to ensure that they purchase the needed equipment that have been dilapidated or destroyed,” he said.
He said the police will partner any individual who has ideas that can help in intelligence gathering.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG: We’ll tackle recession aggressively in record time

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa and Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

As the economy faces another round of recession, the Federal Government has expressed confidence in its ability to tackle the menace through aggressive implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).   Describing the ESP as the pathway to restore the economy, it said given various interventions already at work, performance in the 4th quarter could […]
News Top Stories

Terrorists’ sponsors won’t see 2021, says Adeboye

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Renowned cleric and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, yesterday, prayed that all terrorists and their sponsors in the country will not see the New Year (2021). Adeboye made the declaration during the monthly Thanksgiving Sunday Service held at the RCCG National Headquarters, Throne of Grace Church, Ebute […]
News Top Stories

PDP, APC at loggerheads over state of the nation

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were engaged in a verbal war at the weekend over the state of the nation, using indices such as the economy, level of poverty and insecurity in the country.   The altercation followed a recent editorial published by Financial Times of London which portrayed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica