Minister: Global powers denied Nigeria weapons

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Makurdi

The Federal Government has accused global powers of deliberately blocking Nigeria’s moves to acquire needed armament to end terrorism and insurgency. As such, efforts at fighting Boko Haram insurgency and protecting the lives of citizens have suffered major setbacks.

 

Consequently, Nigeria remains at the mercy of terrorists in her quest to contain insurgency. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the disclosure while fielding questions from journalists at the Government House in Makurdi, Benue State yesterday.

 

The minister was in Benue for the official handing over of the North Central National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) built by the state government to the Federal Government. The minister said the action of the world powers was deleterious and frustrating Nigeria’s resolve to end the twin-menace as well as end extremism.

 

He said notwithstanding the frustrations, the Federal Government would fight terrorism and insurgency to a logical conclusion. Mohammed, who lamented the growing insecurity ravaging parts of the country, said: “We will never stop protecting lives and livelihoods.

 

However, we must also understand that we are dealing with terrorists who are financed globally and we also need more support from global partners.

 

“For instance, Nigeria had made attempts to acquire better and more effective platforms to deal with the terrorists, but for one reason or the other, we have been denied these platforms.

 

“And without adequate weapons we may remain at the mercy of the terrorists. But you see, fighting terrorists is not a joke,” he said.

 

 

The minister condemned the “mindless killing of innocent Nigerian farmers by extremists in Borno last week”.

 

“What actually happened in Borno was quite unfortunate, but we also have to look at the strategy of the terrorists. “Terrorists use media and publicity as oxygen and so when they go on this kind of mindless killings, a dying terrorist group will suddenly spring to life.

 

This does not mean the government is not doing enough. “Terrorists everywhere have the same concept which is a group of people who are extremists and do not believe that you and I should be alive,” he said.

Our Correspondent
