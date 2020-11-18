Minister hints at Rohr’s sack

Sports

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has hinted at relieving the Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, of his duties.
Dare’s reservation was due to the national team’s lacklustre performance against Sierra Leone in their doubleheader AFCON 2022 qualifier.
While the Super Eagles played a 4-4 with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone after leading 4-0 in Benin City, Edo State, it went on to play a goalless draw with the team in Freetown.
Dare tweeted on his Twitter handle on Wednesday: “The performance of the Super Eagles from their last two matches calls to question the suitability and competences of Technical Adviser, Rohr.
“Nigerian football deserves better.
“The needful will be done.
“Apologies to all football lovers.”

