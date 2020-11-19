Sports

Minister hints at Rohr's sacking

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has hinted at relieving the Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr, of his duties. Dare’s reservation was due to the national team’s lacklustre performance against Sierra Leone in their back-to- back AFCON 2022 qualifier. While the Super Eagles played a 4-4 with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone after leading 4-0 in Benin City, Edo State, they went on to play a goalless draw with the team in Freetown.

Dare tweeted on his Twitter handle on Wednesday: “The performance of the Super Eagles from their last two matches calls to question the suitability and competences of Technical Adviser, Rohr. “Nigerian football deserves better. “The needful will be done. “Apologies to all football lovers.”

Sports

Norway: Falcons’ striker, Ajibade, shines as Avaldsnes pip Arna-Bjornar

Our Correspondent

The Super Falcons forward was a stand out against as her effort steered her side to a home win in their latest Norwegian game Rasheedat Ajibade netted the winner for Avaldsnes as they beat Ngozi Ebere’s Arna-Bjornar 1-0 in a Norwegian Toppserien encounter on Saturday.   The Nigeria international has settled in well with the national team, […]
Sports

Herdsman kills ex-scrabble champion in Ondo

Adeolu Johnson

Paul Sodje who was ex-Nigerian scrabble captain has been killed by herdsmen. The death of the 55-year-old was confirmed by scrabble federation official Akintunde Akinsemola According to the reports, Sodje was abducted by suspected herdsmen in Ondo state. His body was said to have been found inside the bush in Idoani, Ose Local Government in […]
Sports

UEFA League fallout: Riots erupt in Paris after PSG lose

Reporter

  Rioting erupted in Paris Sundaybnight following the city’s biggest football club losing the European Cup final. Tear gas and baton charges were used by French police on thousands of Paris Saint Germain football fans following the 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League game, reports the mailonline.co.uk. Despite France’s capital being a […]

