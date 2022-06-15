Sports

Minister hires new pitch consultant for MKO Abiola Stadium

Segun Bailey ABUJA Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has hired a new pitch consultant to take charge of the damaged Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. Dare assured that the turf will be restored to an excellent state before their next AFCON qualifiers games in September.

 

This assurance was contained in a congratulatory message sent to Super Eagles after 10-0 demolition of São Tomé and Príncipe in their second group A 2023 African Nations Cup qualifier in Morocco on Monday.

 

The Eagles played for the first time on the pitch last Thursday against Sierra Leone after their ill-fated World Cup Playoff against Ghana and it looked like a horse grazing ground.

 

“We, as a Ministry, take the responsibility for the state of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja when you play against Sierra Leone. The excitement of having the stadium back to life led to a few issues like the overuse and the infestation by a species of termites and bugs.

 

“We have engaged a new grass consultant and got a hold of these issues and in a few weeks, the pitch will be back in the excellent shape it was before the World Cup qualifier against Ghana last March.

 

“Every other thing like the water sprinklers, digital scoreboards, Media Centre, Conference rooms, change rooms, medical centre are fully functional and we will have the training pitches 100% ready as well.”

 

“We will continue to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to sports and also thank Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his contributions in helping us restore the glory of the stadium from the farmland that it was then to what it is today,” Dare said.

 

