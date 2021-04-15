Minister honours Abuja’s dancing traffic controller

Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Dr. Ramatu Aliyu, on Thursday honoured a traffic controller, Inspector Audu Selbol in Abuja.

The officer, popularly known in the nation’s capital as “the dancing officer” received a gift of a deep freezer, grinding machine, food items and an undisclosed sum of money.

Aliyu said she was touched after watching a documentary where the traffic controller was cheerfully and enthusiastically doing his job without minding the adverse conditions on the road.

The minister, who was presented the gift items through leaders of her political pressure group, ‘ Team Ramatu’, noted that Nigerians who work hard with a sense of patriotism need to be encouraged.

She urged Nigerians, especially women and youths not to lose faith in the country, but endeavour to play their roles effectively towards national development.

One of the leaders of the group, Hajia Farida Suleiman, also urged women support their husbands, while aspiring to lead in any way possible.

