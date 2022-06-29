Minister hosts victorious Eaglets, praises NFF on youth development

Sports and Youth Development Minister, Sunday Dare has heaped plaudits on the leadership of Nigeria Football Federation for making merit and competence its watchwords in the selection of coaches for the age-grade National Teams, as agreed with the ministry, and which has started to bear fruits with excellent performances at U20 and U-17 levels of recent.

Dare made this pronouncement yesterday while hosting players and officials of the U17 Boys, Golden Eaglets to a reception following their victory at the WAFU B U17 Championship in Cape Coast, Ghana.

“I want to give credit to the NFF for implementing the cardinal principles that we agreed on at meetings on youth football development. Now, we can see that the emphasis on merit and competence has started to bear fruits. The U17 and U20 girls have qualified for their FIFA World Cup competitions with aplomb and the U17 and U20 boys have won regional tournaments in emphatic manner, with promises of what we can look forward to at their African championships next year.

“Our hard focus on grassroots development in all sports will continue. I congratulate the players and their coaches of the Golden Eaglets for winning so convincingly in Ghana and I want to charge you to remain focused on the continental championship in order to get the ticket to the World Cup. For you players, you must stay humble, hardworking and obedient to your coaches.”

