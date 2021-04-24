Minister: House leadership tackles opposition members, says Elumelu wrong

The leadership of the House of Representatives has flayed the minority in the chamber, saying it will not withdraw its stance on the improper presentation of a motion by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, seeking for resignation of communications and digital economy minister, Dr. Isa Pantami.

In a statement by the House spokesman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the leadership said: “Our attention has been drawn to the press release by one Hon Francis Agbo, who claimed to be the spokesman for the minority caucus, alleging that the speaker was wrong in not allowing the debate on the issue raised by the minority leader. “My office will not join personal issues with him or go tthe content of the yet to be presented lead debate but will not fail to insist, as follows; “That the press release in reference was not directed at the minority leader or to disparage his person in any form.

“Truth be said, raising such issues on behalf of Nigerians, defines the value of our representation and we commend him. “However, there are rules for such a presentation that must be followed in line with parliamentary practice.” He added that “The House acknowledges the severity of the issue and its nature as a matter of public concern. “As always, the House stands ready to give audience to Rep. Ndudi Elumelu or any other member of the House on this issue, provided that such audience is sought through the proper channels and brought under the relevant rules of the House.

“That there are only two motions recognised by the House rules; Motion on Matters of Urgent Public Importance and Motion on Notice, the minority leader could have come under either of these but he erroneously chose to come by way of privileges. “That Order 6 (1) reads; Privileges are the rights enjoyed by the House collectively and by the members of the House individually, conferred by the legislative Houses( Powers and Privileges )Act, 2017 and other statutes, Practices, Precedents, Usages, and customs. “Purposively speaking, privileges are House-specific, either individually or collectively. Therefore, issues that come under privileges must have this all-important element and must not be general in nature. “That Order 6(3) reads; a member raising a matter of privilege shall draw the attention of the House to the provision(s) of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017 or the standing orders of the House and other statutes breached in relation to him or the House.

