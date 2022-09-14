Minister hunts $9bn jobs for ship-owners

Twenty-seven years after the demise of the Nigeria National Shipping Line (NNSL), the Minister of Transportation is making a new move to stop the $9 billion annual freight revenue loss to foreign liners by establishing a Nigerian fleet that would allow local ship- owners participate in the carriage of Nigeria’s cargoes, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Six years after the National Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) set up by the Federal Government with a directive to promote Nigerian ownership of ships, take control and dislodge the foreign liners, the Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, an engineer, is making a new move to ensure the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) allow local ship owners participate in the carriage of petroleum products. The minister was of the opinion that this would halt the loss of $9 billion freight annually to foreign shipping lines.

Problems

For instance, between 2015 and 2019, the country’s shippers paid $45 billion as freight charges, while a total of 26,147 foreign vessels berthed at Nigerian ports with a dry cargoe throughput of 372 million metric tonnes and total wet cargoes throughput of 613 million metric tonnes.

Issue

Also, because of the demise of the Nigeria National Shipping Line (NNSL) in 1995, the country has not been able to establish shipping lines that would fly Nigerian flags, thereby creating rooms for dominance of the business by foreigners. Unfortunately, Malaysia, which started its shipping line the same time with Nigeria, is currently sailing with 245 ships of various sizes and types. Conversely, all the 24 fleet acquired by Nigeria under the defunct NNSL had disappeared despite the heavy investment and subsidies by the Federal Government.

Intervention

Worried by the development, Sambo, who received an interim report on the need to establish a strong and sustainable national fleet by the Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC), explained that Nigeria as maritime country has no business looking for money from the oil sector as contribution to the Gross Domestic Products (GDP) of the country, if Nigeria gets its acts together. He said: “I don’t know whether in the course of the committee’s consultations with other stakeholders, you were able to have some conversations with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).” The minister said that If NNPC could give 100 per cent support, the matter would be closed in two months.

Committee’s report

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Shippers’ Council and Chairman, Nigerian Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC), Emmanuel Jime, said that the committee was constituted by the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, to implement the recommendations in the report by an earlier Ministerial Committee on Modalities for the Establishment of a Nigerian Fleet (MCMENF). Jime, who was represented by Managing Director, Sea Transport Group and member, NFIC, Umar Aminu, noted that the initiative was a way of responding to the non-participation of Nigerians in the carriage of Nigeria’s international cargo as well as the loss of freight revenue, jobs and other benefits, which would otherwise have accrued to the country. According to him, in the course of carrying out the mandate, lessons had been learnt, while some modest achievements had been recorded. He noted: “These have been captured in this interim report, which we are submitting today. The work is still on-going and the goal of creating an enabling environment for the growth of sustainable Nigerian fleet will be achieved in due course. “There were challenges that impeded the quick realisation of the project as earlier envisaged. Shipping is international and competitive in nature and Nigeria cannot operate in isolation, hence the need for the operating environment to be similar to what obtains elsewhere. This has been a major challenge to the growth of the sector in Nigeria. Review of certain trade policies, access to funds and technical/human capacity are issues that need to be resolved.”

Tariff waiver

Before the latest moves, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has stressed the need by NFIC to establish a shipping sector support fund and export tariff waiver for Nigerian vessels. The executive secretary advised the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to adopt a zero duty for ship finance registration, stressing that the fleet implementation committee under his watch would pursue these things. Also, he stressed the need for a change in the country’s crude oil trade policy, noting that there was no sufficient participation of Nigerian ship owners in this area of the economy. Jime noted that it was critical that the incentives be implemented for Nigeria, saying that the council’s advocacy was for the existing policy that denied Nigerian shipping community participation in oil and gas business be changed. Jime noted that the shipping community should be given the right of first refusal for national carrier procurement processes of all cargo without any exception. He explained that an institutional framework, especially the legal aspect would be developed to anchor the Nigerian fleet, develop strategies that would incentivise the private sector to invest in ship ownership.

Last line

Shipping, which is the biggest business worldwide and the key to unlocking the economic prosperity of Nigeria should not be neglected by government.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...