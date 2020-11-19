Sports

Minister: ‘I have the power to fire Super Eagles coach’

Daniel Atori, Minna

Barely 24 hours after he posted on social media his dismay at the Super Eagles’ abysmal performance in the two games against the Sierra Leone national football team, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare has said he has the power and prerogative to sack the Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Gernot Rohr.
He said, while responding to questions from journalists on Thursday in Minna at an interactive session with All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Niger State, that as the minister he has the right to reposition the Super Eagles for optimal performance.
It would be recalled that the Super Eagles which tops Group L with 8 points earlier played 4-4 draw with the Leone Stars in Benin, Nigeria and few days later in Freetown played a goalless draw in the 2021 AFCON qualifier.
While apologising to Nigerians for the disappointing outing, the minister on Wednesday wrote on his verified Twitter handle: “The performance of the Super Eagles from their last two matches calls to question the suitability and competences of Technical Adviser, Rohr. Nigerian football deserves better. The needful will be done. Apologies to all football lovers.”
While buttressing his social media post, Dare said: “As Minister of Youth and Sports, it is my responsibility to make sure that the sports sector is growing. We expect good results from the Nigeria technical crew. I have the right to do that.
“Who are the Super Eagles playing for? Whose country’s jersey are they wearing? Which country’s anthem are they singing? If it’s Nigeria’s, then I have the right.
“Therefore, we will review everything about the Super Eagles to enable the national football team progress and give us good results.
“We are not happy with what happened in Sierra Leone recently, therefore we have to do something to make the Super Eagles give us good results.”

