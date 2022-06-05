Sports

Minister inaugurates Basketball IMC, says its new era

Posted on

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Saturday in Abuja inaugurated the Interim Management Committee constituted to oversee the affairs of basketball in Nigeria in the next two years. It would be recalled that the Federal Government recently announced the withdrawal of the⁰ country’s basketball teams from international competitions for a period of two years following the lingering leadership rift in the Nigeria Basketball Federation. Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, said the terms of reference of the Committee are to amongst others, draw up programmes that will revamp basketball from the grassroots, attract corporate sponsors and revive the moribund domestic leagues for the development of the game within two years, and ensure the development of Basketball facilities in the entire country, and any other thing that will facilitate the development of Basketball in Nigeria. “I, therefore, charge you to carry  out this enormous task ahead of you with the utmost sense of responsibility, bearing in mind that you cannot afford to fail in this National assignment. “I also urged all the basketball stakeholders to come together to accord the Committee all the assistance and co-operation it needs to achieve because national interest must come first. It is therefore my singular honor to inaugurate the Interim Management Committee IMC for Basketball in Nigeria.” Speaking further, the minister said the inauguration was a demonstration of the government’s commitment to sports development in all its ramifications. He added that the relationship between sporting federations and governments should be constructive and collaborative and not adversarial. He also said that the Ministry has concluded plans to commence a youth Basketball league and domestic league to help in nurturing home-based players so that there will be reservoir of players that will represent the country in international events. A l s o speaking at the inauguration, the chairman of the IMC, Henry Nzekwu, said work has started immediately while also charging the government to provide all the resources for IMC to succeed while also assuring that Basketball will bounce back to the top by the time the committee is through with their assignment. Meanwhile, before the inauguration, Government Secondary School Karu outdunked Total Child Secondary School 34-29 in an exhibition game

 

