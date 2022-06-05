Minister inaugurates Basketball IMC, says its new era

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Saturday in Abuja inaugurated the Interim Management Committee constituted to oversee the affairs of basketball in Nigeria in the next two years. It would be recalled that the Federal Government recently announced the withdrawal of the⁰ country’s basketball teams from international competitions for a period of two years following the lingering leadership rift in the Nigeria Basketball Federation. Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, said the terms of reference of the Committee are to amongst others, draw up programmes that will revamp basketball from the grassroots, attract corporate sponsors and revive the moribund domestic leagues for the development of the game within two years, and ensure the development of Basketball facilities in the entire country, and any other thing that will facilitate the development of Basketball in Nigeria. “I, therefore, charge you to carry out this enormous task ahead of you with the utmost sense of responsibility, bearing in mind that you cannot afford to fail in this National assignment. “I also urged all the basketball stakeholders to come together to accord the Committee all the assistance and co-operation it needs to achieve because national interest must come first. It is therefore my singular honor to inaugurate the Interim Management Committee IMC for Basketball in Nigeria.” Speaking further, the minister said the inauguration was a demonstration of the government’s commitment to sports development in all its ramifications. He added that the relationship between sporting federations and governments should be constructive and collaborative and not adversarial. He also said that the Ministry has concluded plans to commence a youth Basketball league and domestic league to help in nurturing home-based players so that there will be reservoir of players that will represent the country in international events. A l s o speaking at the inauguration, the chairman of the IMC, Henry Nzekwu, said work has started immediately while also charging the government to provide all the resources for IMC to succeed while also assuring that Basketball will bounce back to the top by the time the committee is through with their assignment. Meanwhile, before the inauguration, Government Secondary School Karu outdunked Total Child Secondary School 34-29 in an exhibition game
Related Articles
Akpeyi plays down rivalry with Khune
Super Eagles goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has described South Africa international goalkeeper Khune Itumeleng, as a legend. Akpeyi and Khune remained two of the best goalkeepers in the South African Premier Soccer League and they are both on the book of Kaizer Chiefs. Akpeyi arrived at Kaizer Chiefs from Chippa United as a replacement for Khune […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Chukwuma Igweonu: Nigeria has lost a star – Minister
The death of Former Green Eagles Star Chukwuma Igweonu has been described as the end of another golden era of Nigerian Football by Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare, even as he praised the exploits of the late player. Igweonu played for the Green Eagles from 1958 to 1972. Some of his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
French Open: Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title
Unseeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova sealed her rapid rise in the singles game by claiming a first major title in a hard-fought French Open final. Krejcikova, 25, won 6-1 2-6 6-4 against Russian 31st seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at Roland Garros, reports the BBC. The former doubles world number one has won the title on her […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)