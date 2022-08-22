News

Minister Jayclef Releases New Music, Features Chris Morgan

Minister Jayclef is a gospel recording and performing artist, singed to Bachmozartium Music based out of Abuja, Nigeria and he is currently wrapping up work on his debut Album, featuring top notch gospel artistes, among more names to be announced soon.

Minister Jayclef discovered his musical gift at a very tender age from having to undertake different roles as a choir leader in his church.

Growing up, he figured out how to level up his singing abilities and ultimately has turned into a certainly incredible gospel talent.

Not a newbie to the gospel music scene, Minister Jayclef has been known for his hit song “I Trust In You” which is still being heavily covered on television, radio stations and many media outlets.

This time around, Jayclef features Nigerian iconic gospel powerhouse and singer, Chris Morgan to deliver this master piece titled ‘Jesus Jesus’, something different from his previous releases and is sure to set you dancing, praising and giving thanks to God.

This release serves as a harbinger of what to expect, as Jayclef gears up for the release of his most anticipated album in the coming weeks.

The impactful new single is sure to be a blessing to every listener.

 

Our Reporters

