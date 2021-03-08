Minister laments Africa’s slow single air transport deal

The slow pace of implementation of Yamoussoukro Decision (YD), the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) and the proposed African Union Passport, has become a source of worry to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika and other top aviation stakeholders in Nigeria and the African continent as they call for a clear cut direction on the issue.

The minister disclosed this at an event held by Nigeria’s National Action Committee on the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which held its maiden Implementation Engagement Series for Aviation Industry, in Abuja, at the weekend. F

or effective implementation of AfCFTA in the aviation sub-sector, Sirika noted that the National Action Committee needed to look into the following areas such as challenges in the implementation of SAATM, harmonisation of border management protocols to enable seamless facilitation of goods and people. His words: “This is very important for perishable goods. For example, you cannot fly bananas across borders and keep them in the storage facilities for days.

It becomes very important to fast track the implementation of African Union Passport to eliminate requirement for visa. This can facilitate easy movement for businesses or frequent flyers across the continent.”

The whole essence of civil aviation, he said, is to facilitate fast and create efficiency in journeys as they advocate for the strengthening of AFCAC (African Civil Aviation Commission) to harmonise civil aviation regulations for aviation service providers in order to actualise the Yamoussoukro Decision and SAATM which is the flagship project for the African Union Agenda 2063 to enforce appropriate rules and regulations.

This, he further stated, would give fair and equal opportunities to all stakeholders and promote fair competition. According to him, “we also advocate for special support for aviation industry specifically, to fast track systems upgrade in Lagos,

Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt and Enugu in a view to matching international best standards. In our own modest way in Nigeria, we have developed these five airports. We have completed Abuja, Port Harcourt and put to use, Kano is completed and will be put to use in March, and Lagos will be put to use in the same March and Enugu in due course.”

The minister commended the Nation Action Committee in trying to sensitise all sectors for the implementation of AFCFTA, stressing that aviation as elitist sector was a myth.

“Civil Aviation is for all. It connects markets and businesses, nations and nations, cultures and cultures, history and traditions, schools and children. If SAATM is implemented, it means there will be more access to civil aviation, there will be more connectivity and that would bring down prices and make civil aviation affordable. Implementation of SAATM means aviation will be for all of us,” he said.

Some of the objectives of Af- CFTA, is to create a single market, deepen economic integration within the continent and minimise dependence on non- African trades and services.

Also to resolve the challenge of multiple and overlapping membership to achieve a sustainable and increase socio-economic transformation within member states and enhance competitiveness of member states within Africa and in the global market.

A director for Africa with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the convener of the engagement, Funke Adeyemi said aviation as an accelerator, is the only sector that can traverse borders quickly with speed and relatively safely.

Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, said with a population of1.3 billion and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $2.6 trillion, aviation offered an incredible potential for continental aviation and with the implementation AfCFTA and SAATM.

He further noted that Nigeria, being the dominant market in Western and Central Africa and a major market in the continent, had excellent opportunities and potential that have been largely ignored or not exploited over the years.

