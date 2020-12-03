Minister laments low disbursement of miners’ loan

Disbursement of N311 million to 13 loan applicants out of N1.08 billion intervention fund for artisanal miners isn’t encouraging, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, has pointed out.

The minister made the observation during a workshop organized by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development for Artisanal and Small Scale Miners across the country. He disclosed that as at September 30, a total of 138 applications totalling N14. 59 billion was received by the Fund and are at various stages of processing. The Bank of Industry (BoI) is in charge of the loan. “This disbursement is, however, low when compared to the total application, largely because applicants have failed to meet the necessary, but stringent requirements stipulated by the bank. “I am quite glad about today’s workshop which has brought together industry operators from across the country to deliberate and rub minds together on how best to access the support fund for artisanal and small scale miners.

“Mining in Nigeria is still largely artisanal based, which is why the ministry created a department called Artisanal and Small Scale Mining, to provide institutional support for artisanal miners who form the bulk of the operators and manpower in the sector,” he noted.

The minister, represented by his Special Assistant, Mr. Olu Adedayo, said the ministry is working assiduously to ensure that the difficulties inherent in accessing the fund are removed. “We are developing a unique template and favourable template for the disbursements of the fund. This includes equipmentleasing and hire-purchase loan facility. We are of the belief that the new template, when fully operational, would spur enormous growth in the sector,” he said. Adegbite reiterated President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to reposition the mining sector as a way of diversifying the economy to create wealth and expand the range of economic opportunities available to Nigerians.

He, therefore, urged the miners to come up with legitimate ideas that would enhance the template for the disbursement of the fund. In his opening remarks, the Minister of State, Dr. Uchechukwu Ogah, stated that President Buhari graciously set aside the fund to boost the activities of artisanal mining so as to contribute to the economic development of the country. He, however, stressed that N5 billion is set aside as revolving loan and not a grant, emphasizing the need for judicious use and repayment. Speaking in the same vein, BoI’s representative, Mrs. Olayinka Mubarak, stated that the partnership between the bank and the ministry is to boost the activities in the mining value chain. She lamented the slow repayment of loans by beneficiaries, stressing that the fund is a loan and not a grant, hence integrity is key to accessing the loan.

