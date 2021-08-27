Minister lauds border closure’s impact on agric

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammed Sabo Nanono, has praised the impact of Federal Government’s border closure policy on the country’s agriculture and food-sufficiency attainment. In particular, the agric minister said the closure of the borders with neighbouring countries did not only bring about local rice revolution, but indeed, buoyed the resuscitation of the country’s idle milling plants that have been impaired by rice smugling into the country.

Nanono explained that such a proactive policy was needed in the country for agro-allied and industrial development, in terms of job creation and abundant food production. The agric minister stated this to New Telegraph in a chat, while talking on the impacts of Nigeria’s border policy on agric sector development. He said the policy was one of the best policies ever taken and embarked by a sitting administration, with the impacts real on the agric sector and GDP as a whole. Nanono said: “It (border policy) did a lot especially in regards to the production of rice in two important areas.

One; is in the area of direct production of rice. Nigerian farmers were given incentives to grow more rice. “Our milling plants were just lying idles because of smuggled imported foreign rice. One of the reasons why we put emphasis on rice, a lot of imported rice down in our neighbouring countries are ready to be shipped into Nigeria and that is the only market and these rice are not produced in Togo, Niger Republic or Benin Republic, No? They were from Thailand India or elsewhere and most of them are over 10 years old in production.

“So when we closed down the borders, this rice movement was gravely affected imported rice as all our milling plants started going full blast. You know, if you take in Kano, which is the center of this processing plants, there are now about 52 rice milling plants in Kano doing about 400 tons per day and in addition to employing people between 200 to 400 and that is something for the country. “And not only that, you know, it’s integrate the country more in terms of both production of rice or movement of rice from the North to the South.

“I was particularly happy when i am in one of the largest rice producing communities in Kano, called Kura. I met some groups of rice traders from Lagos with their trailers coming to pick up local rice and they do not even sees it as imported rice and that is surprise to me. “And for many Nigerians, I realize that most people in the South prefer the local rice than imported rice and ironically, in the North, where we are producing the local rice, because of smuggling business, we prefer to market the smuggled rice than the local rice that is the irony.

“I think that people has realise that if you want to develop and that cut across the whole of this country that you have to create a strong synergy between agriculture and the industrial sector. And why is that, if at all, we are going to move this large important youth to gainfully employment we have to bring back the agroallied industry.”

