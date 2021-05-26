Minister lauds Ecobank on N100bn MSMEs support

The Minister of State, Industry, Trade & Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, has commended Ecobank Nigeria’s support and sustained commitment in providing credit to entrepreneurs and the micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs) . She stated this in her goodwill message at the Ecobank-Vanguard Digital Summit with the theme: “Unlocking Credit Growth in a Changing Consumer and MSME Digital Lending Landscape” held last Friday.

She said: “There is no doubt that MSMEs are regarded as the driving force behind structural changes and sustainable growth and development particularly with their contribution to job and wealth creation. These enterprises play a big role in the economy and are crucial drivers for innovation and competition in many sectors of the economy.

As you are all well aware, the Federal Government has over time provided platform to improve access to finance for the MSMEs in order to boost production, increase the value of trade, enhance the investment climate, foster innovation and entrepreneurship.”

