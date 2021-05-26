Business

Minister lauds Ecobank on N100bn MSMEs support

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Minister of State, Industry, Trade & Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, has commended Ecobank Nigeria’s support and sustained commitment in providing credit to entrepreneurs and the micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs) . She stated this in her goodwill message at the Ecobank-Vanguard Digital Summit with the theme: “Unlocking Credit Growth in a Changing Consumer and MSME Digital Lending Landscape” held last Friday.

She said: “There is no doubt that MSMEs are regarded as the driving force behind structural changes and sustainable growth and development particularly with their contribution to job and wealth creation. These enterprises play a big role in the economy and are crucial drivers for innovation and competition in many sectors of the economy.

As you are all well aware, the Federal Government has over time provided platform to improve access to finance for the MSMEs in order to boost production, increase the value of trade, enhance the investment climate, foster innovation and entrepreneurship.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Apple to re-close more stores in US

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Apple said it would re-close more than two dozen stores in seven states starting Thursday, including its home state of California, bringing total closures to 77 as coronavirus cases continue to rise. The stores will close in Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada and Oklahoma, it said on Wednesday, when additional stores had already closed in […]
Business

#EndSARS protests: CIBN advices on peace advocacy

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As reactions continue to trail the widespread unrest triggered by the shooting of unarmed protesters by yet to be identified soldiers at the Lekki Toll plaza, last Tuesday, the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged its members as well as stakeholders to continue to advocate for peace especially among the country’s younger […]
Business

Dangote Refinery among 20 most influential projects

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Dangote Oil Refinery has been listed among top 20 influential projects surveyed in the last 18 months by renowned Project Management Institute (PMI) global, for the potential to fuel Nigeria’s economic transformation from importer to self-sustaining powerhouse in petroleum refining.   PMI, which disclosed this recently in its annual list of Influential Projects for 2020, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica