Minister lauds NDIC board on remittance to CRF

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has been commended for its consistent remittance to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF). The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, gave the commendation while receiving in audience the Chairman of theBoard, NigeriaDepositInsuranceCorporation( NDIC), Ronke Sokefun, who was on a courtesy visitwithmembersof theboard, in her Abuja office.

Ahmed also praised the board for working harmoniously with the management of the Corporation, stressing that “it is on record that NDIC has been performing well and had a lot of respect in the banking industry.” She further thanked the board chairman for initiating positive policy direction for the Corporation and noted that such had become even more critical due to the dynamics occasioned by COVID-19 and called on the Corporation to be more prudent in the management of her resources while guarding her corporate image and brand. The minister urged the Corporation to sensitise the citizenry on its critical roles in the financial ecosystem, stating that this was critical to assuring the banking populace on the Corporation’s strategic role in safeguarding bank customers’ deposits.

