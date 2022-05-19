Minister links child labour to growing poverty

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has said the scourge of child labour as being witnessed in the African continent, was as a result of its pervasive poverty. This came as Ngige noted that the current administration in the country has adopted a multi-pronged approach to fight child labour through reduction in poverty index, despite teething challenges. Speaking yesterday at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour, holding in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa, he said Nigeria faced numerous challenges in the fight against Child Labour but was doing everything possible to stem the social malaise. Ngige, who co-chaired the day’s panel explained that the challenges in the fight to eradicate Child Labour includes low revenue earnings due to fall in crude oil prices and production, over dependence on imported goods/ items and low agricultural production and the consequential economic recession.
Related Articles
Croatia earthquake: Seven dead as rescuers search rubble for survivors
At least seven people are known to have died in a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that struck central Croatia on Tuesday. Rescue teams spent the night scouring the rubble of damaged buildings in the search for survivors, reports the BBC. A 12-year-old girl was killed in Petrinja, the prime minister said as he visited the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Infrastructure deficit may hamper AfCFTA implementation –FG
The Federal Government, yesterday, lamented that infrastructure deficit may hamper the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (Af- CFTA). The Minister of Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, who stated this at a press conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State, noted that infrastructure deficit must be fixed for Nigeria to take full advantage […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Revealed: 2 DIGs, 4 AIGs in race to succeed Adamu
As the race for the office of the next Inspector-General of Police (IGP), heats up, some senior policemen, who have been keeping a vigil on the process, hoping their candidates may be appointed, have stated that President Muhammadu Buhari shows that his ‘body language’ is unpredictable when it comes to the appointments of IGPs. They […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)