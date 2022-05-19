Minister links child labour to growing poverty

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has said the scourge of child labour as being witnessed in the African continent, was as a result of its pervasive poverty. This came as Ngige noted that the current administration in the country has adopted a multi-pronged approach to fight child labour through reduction in poverty index, despite teething challenges. Speaking yesterday at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) 5th Global Conference on the Elimination of Child Labour, holding in Durban, Kwazulu-Natal, South Africa, he said Nigeria faced numerous challenges in the fight against Child Labour but was doing everything possible to stem the social malaise. Ngige, who co-chaired the day’s panel explained that the challenges in the fight to eradicate Child Labour includes low revenue earnings due to fall in crude oil prices and production, over dependence on imported goods/ items and low agricultural production and the consequential economic recession.

