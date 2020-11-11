Minister: My ministry didn’t receive funding from CACOVID, others

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadia Umar Farouq, has said that the ministry did not get any money from the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) or any organisation within or outside the country to fight the pandemic.

The minister, who disclosed this before the House of Representatives Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), however, confirmed that they received foodstuff donations. She said: “We have not received a penny from any organisation inside or outside Nigeria, but we received food items.”

Presenting the performance of the ministry’s budget in 2020, the minister said: “The sum of N227,432,126.48 (Two hundred and twentyseven million, four hundred and thirty-two thousand, one hundred and twentysix naira, forty-eight kobo) was released for overhead expenditure while an additional sum of N692,000,000.00 (Six ninety-two million) was received as take-off grant for the Ministry in 2020.

“The sum of N990, 067,349.00 (Nine hundred and ninety million, sixty-seven thousand, three hundred and forty-nine naira) was released for capital expenditure for the period under review.” According to her, “The total sum of N134,453,735.25 (One hundred and thirtyfour million, four hundred and fifty-three thousand, seven-hundred and thirty- five naira, twenty-five kobo) or 59.12 per cent of the total amount released for overhead cost was utilised during the year out of N227,432,126.48 received.

“Over 72 per cent of take-off grant released in 2020 or the sum of N499,956,441.15 (Four hundred and ninety-nine million, nine hundred and fifty-six thousand, four hundred forty-one naira, fifteen kobo) was utilised for office partitioning, furnishing, and purchase of ICT equipment and software.

