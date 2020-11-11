News

Minister: My ministry didn’t receive funding from CACOVID, others

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadia Umar Farouq, has said that the ministry did not get any money from the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) or any organisation within or outside the country to fight the pandemic.

The minister, who disclosed this before the House of Representatives Committee on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), however, confirmed that they received foodstuff donations. She said: “We have not received a penny from any organisation inside or outside Nigeria, but we received food items.”

Presenting the performance of the ministry’s budget in 2020, the minister said: “The sum of N227,432,126.48 (Two hundred and twentyseven million, four hundred and thirty-two thousand, one hundred and twentysix naira, forty-eight kobo) was released for overhead expenditure while an additional sum of N692,000,000.00 (Six ninety-two million) was received as take-off grant for the Ministry in 2020.

“The sum of N990, 067,349.00 (Nine hundred and ninety million, sixty-seven thousand, three hundred and forty-nine naira) was released for capital expenditure for the period under review.” According to her, “The total sum of N134,453,735.25 (One hundred and thirtyfour million, four hundred and fifty-three thousand, seven-hundred and thirty- five naira, twenty-five kobo) or 59.12 per cent of the total amount released for overhead cost was utilised during the year out of N227,432,126.48 received.

“Over 72 per cent of take-off grant released in 2020 or the sum of N499,956,441.15 (Four hundred and ninety-nine million, nine hundred and fifty-six thousand, four hundred forty-one naira, fifteen kobo) was utilised for office partitioning, furnishing, and purchase of ICT equipment and software.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FEC approves $3.72bn for PH-Maiduguri rail line

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…industrial park, Bonny deep seaport The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $3,723,358,307.31 for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt Maiduguri eastern narrow gauge railway, with new branch lines and transshipment facilities. Also, the FEC approved the construction of a new deep seaport in Bonny, under Private-Public- Partner-ship (PPP) and the construction of […]
News Top Stories

Edo Poll: Abdulsalami, observers hail INEC, security agencies

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Onyekachi Eze and Emmanuel Onani

For the first time in a long while, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies have become the toast of a cross section of Nigerians, following the peaceful conduct of last Saturday’s governorship election which took place in Edo State.   Prominent Nigerians, yesterday, eulogised the election […]
News

Ikorodu monarch to residents: Stay calm, safe

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The traditional ruler of Igbogbo Kingdom in Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Lagos State, Oba Abdulsemiu Orimadegun Kasali, has called on the residents of the state to be calm and stay safe in their respective homes during the current situation in the state.   The monarch made the appeal in a statement issued to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: