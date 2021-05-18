Sports

Minister, NFF congratulate Okala at 70

The Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, and the Nigeria Football Federation have heaped praises on former Green Eagles goalkeeper, Emmanuel Okala, as he turns 70, describing him as one of the greatest goalkeepers Nigeria, and indeed Africa has ever produced.
The minister, while congratulating the goalkeeper on behalf of all Nigerians, also wished him God’s guidance on his special day.
“On behalf of the Nigerian football family, let me sincerely congratulate Emmanuel Okala as he turns 70,” the statement signed by the minister said.
“On this your special day, I wish you God’s guidance, protection, mercy favour and good health, Happy birthday.
“You are truly an icon whose place in Nigerian and African football is already assured. Your role in winning the 1980 Nations Cup and other accomplishments cannot be forgotten.”
The NFF also sent a message of congratulations to the much-respected former Nigeria goalkeeper who attained the platinum age on Monday, May 17.
Okala was praised for his glorious service to fatherland in the round leather game, delivering his best anytime he turned out for both the Senior Men Team (then known as Green Eagles) and Rangers International FC of Enugu.

