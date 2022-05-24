Sports

Minister, NFF intensify lobby for Nigeria to host 2025 AFCON

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Salami The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at the weekend intensified efforts to get Nigeria to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

 

It was learnt that NFF President, Amaju Pinnick and Dare were in Uyo and they held multiple meetings Friday and Saturday to lobby chieftains of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and some football federation presidents on the continent.

 

Our source revealed Pinnick and Dare met with CAF boss, Patrice Motsepe, on Friday to inform him about the ambition of Nigeria and the readiness of the country to host within a short time.

 

The Minister on Saturday again had a one-onone with Motsepe in what look like a government meeting with the CAF boss. “It’s over 30 years that Nigeria hosted the Nations Cup all alone, the other was the cohosting with Ghana and so it is expected Nigeria will be in good position to get the hosting rights.

The meetings went well and Nigeria is in good position to get it,” our source revealed. Authoritative sources from the NFF revealed that the Minister is seriously pushing for this follow-    ing the recent turn around for major facilities in the country.

 

The Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja is back to full activity after the ministry initiated the privatization which saw Dangote Group effect the repairs after 11 years in limbo. Again, the National Stadium in Surulere is close to completion with ace businessman, Chief Kessington Ad e – butu, footing the bill in another partnership effort.

 

The Godwill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo also known as the Nest of Champions is another amazing edifice good enough to host the continental football showcase. Seven other countries including Morocco, Benin, Ghana and Ghana are also on the cards for the AFCON 2025 hosting.

 

“The opportunities in terms of economy and also facilities are enormous. The facelift of the National Stadium in Abuja and Lagos is going to be a big boost. Uyo hosted CAF Confederation Cup and it is also an advantage for the country. Nigeria, for now is among the favourites, the source added.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Ndidi best destroyer for Manchester United

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A special report by the Manchester Evening News has concluded that Wilfred Ndidi will be the best defensive midfield signing by Manchester United. United are reported to be interested in signing Leicester City star Ndidi by the January transfer window. According to Manchester Evening News, United are prioritising the addition of a ‘game-changing’ defensive midfielder […]
Sports

COVID-19: Xavi tests positive ahead of Qatar league restart

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former FC Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic. Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he would go on to self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday.   The Qatar […]
Sports

UEFA League: Man United put four past Basaksehir as Chelsea make last 16

Posted on Author Reporter

*Wins for Barca, Juve, Lazio Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United beat Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday to close in on a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Fernandes opened the scoring early on for the hosts with a stunning 20-yard finish before tapping in a second. Marcus Rashford scored from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica