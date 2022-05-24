Minister, NFF intensify lobby for Nigeria to host 2025 AFCON

Salami The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at the weekend intensified efforts to get Nigeria to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

It was learnt that NFF President, Amaju Pinnick and Dare were in Uyo and they held multiple meetings Friday and Saturday to lobby chieftains of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and some football federation presidents on the continent.

Our source revealed Pinnick and Dare met with CAF boss, Patrice Motsepe, on Friday to inform him about the ambition of Nigeria and the readiness of the country to host within a short time.

The Minister on Saturday again had a one-onone with Motsepe in what look like a government meeting with the CAF boss. “It’s over 30 years that Nigeria hosted the Nations Cup all alone, the other was the cohosting with Ghana and so it is expected Nigeria will be in good position to get the hosting rights.

The meetings went well and Nigeria is in good position to get it,” our source revealed. Authoritative sources from the NFF revealed that the Minister is seriously pushing for this follow- ing the recent turn around for major facilities in the country.

The Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja is back to full activity after the ministry initiated the privatization which saw Dangote Group effect the repairs after 11 years in limbo. Again, the National Stadium in Surulere is close to completion with ace businessman, Chief Kessington Ad e – butu, footing the bill in another partnership effort.

The Godwill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo also known as the Nest of Champions is another amazing edifice good enough to host the continental football showcase. Seven other countries including Morocco, Benin, Ghana and Ghana are also on the cards for the AFCON 2025 hosting.

“The opportunities in terms of economy and also facilities are enormous. The facelift of the National Stadium in Abuja and Lagos is going to be a big boost. Uyo hosted CAF Confederation Cup and it is also an advantage for the country. Nigeria, for now is among the favourites, the source added.”

