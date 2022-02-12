Minister, NFF to meet Eagles in London over World Cup playoffs

The Minister of Sports Sunday Dare will lead the leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation to the United Kingdom for a meeting with Super Eagles players. The President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick who disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle, said the essence of the meeting is to plan ahead of the FIFA World Cup playoffs against the the Black Stars of Ghana. Pinnick revealed that players outside of the United Kingdom would join the meeting via zoom. “We will be leading a delegation to the United Kingdom soon, led by the Honourable Minister of Youth & Sports Development, @SundayDareSD to hold meetings with our players.

I’m so glad the Honourable Minister is leading this delegation himself, highlighting how important the World Cup is to us & our team,: he tweeted. “We are also hoping to have a zoom call with all of our players as well. The essence is to ensure that issues any player might have are thrashed out so that we all have the same focus: qualifying for the World Cup. Finally, I’d like to, as I always do, thank Nigerians. Qatar 2022, in my opinion, is non-negotiable. Qualifying for the World Cup is our plan. Qualifying for next year’s AFCON is also built into our future plans. We will succeed, God willing. God bless us all.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...