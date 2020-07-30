Minister: Nigeria’s economy to emerge stronger post-COVID-19

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, yesterday assured the nation that Nigeria’s economy would come out stronger post- COVID-19 given the quality policies currently being put in place. Adebayo said prediction of economic doom by some international bodies would fall on their faces, adding that more support would be provided to manufacturing and other key sectors of the economy to boost their productivity as a result of the pandemic. Adebayo spoke in Abuja while giving awards to members of the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) of the Committee on Sustainable Production and Delivery of Essential Commodities during COVID-19. The EOC was responsible in monitoring the status of transportation and delivery of essential goods during the period of interstate travel ban through which government was able to cut down on the difficulties that was faced by manufacturers, transporters, and distributors of essential commodities. The minister commended the committee for effectively discharging its mandate, adding that based on feedbacks received during the exercise, it was now imperative that Nigeria had the capacityto producesomeof the products it needed. “For the first time in our nation, we all have to come together to tackle the vulnerability that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed.
