Minister, NITDA MD, others for FSI, NACOS innovative contest

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, will headline the closing ceremony of the Financial Services Innovators and Nigeria Association of Computing Students’ Innovative Challenge tagged ‘#TechonDemand’ hackathon. Pantami and notable speakers from the academia and Information and Communications Technology sector, will at the occasion, dissect issues on ICT and related matters, according to a statement by Plexus Media Interlinks, the public relations agency to FSI. Noting that the organisers, FSI and NACOS, in collaboration with their partners, sponsors and donors have set aside over N2.5 million prize money to be won in the competition, which started virtually on October 1, 2021, the statement added that the last lap of the event runs from yesterday, October 12, till tomorrow, October 14, physically, at Nile University, Abuja.

