News

Minister: No going back on lifting 100m Nigerians from poverty

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

Abdulwahab Isa Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari will not backtrack on the commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next decade, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, has said.

 

He said the administration was laying solid foundations for lifting Nigerians out of poverty through the Medium- Term National Development Plans (MTNDPs 2021-2025 and 2026-2030) and the long-term perspective plan, otherwise known as Agenda 2050.

 

A statement issued yesterday in Abuja by Media Assistant to Minister, Sufuyan Ojeifo, quoted the Minister saying that, MTNDPs were anchored on President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty while the perspective long-term plan would help to consolidate on the exit strategy and the plan to build economic prosperity for the nation and its citizenry.

 

The Minister spoke when the House of Representatives Committee on National Planning and Economic Development led by its Chairman, Hon. Olododo Abdulganiyu Saka, visited the ministry in pursuance of its oversight function.

 

“The planning process will involve participation from subnationals (State and Local Governments), major political parties, National Assembly, youth and women organizations and other relevant stakeholders”, Agba said.

 

Hesaidthatthelong-termplan would be developed by the Steering Committee chaired by investment banker and economist, Mr Atedo Peterside and would be co-chaired by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Samshuna Ahmed, who would interface between the Steering Committee andtheGovernment.

 

He explained that the Technical Working Groups (TWGs) and the Central Working Group (CWG) under the coordination of Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, Dr Sarah Alade, had already been inaugurated, pointing out that a  presidential approval for an inauguration date for the Steering Committee was being awaited. The minister stated that President Buhari had approved the commencement of the institutional process of emplacing a successor plan to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP 2017-2020), which would come to an end in December this year. He said that the primary responsibility of the ministry was to evolve strategies to develop the national development plan for the country, flowing from the priorities in the plan and on the basis of the plan, draw up budget proposals, which would be forwarded to the National Assembly for consideration and passage, and consequently for the President’s assent.

 

According to him, the President is committed to having a true national development plan, which is why he has approved that the plan should be private sectordriven while the government would be an enabler.

 

Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on National Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Abdulganiyu Saka, said the House was a partner in progress with the ministry, adding that the oversight visit was to appraise the activities of the Ministry and find ways of possible collaboration in order to move the sector forward.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Daily recovery rate drops as NCDC confirms 544 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily recovery rate recorded a slightly significant drop on Sunday with 203 COVID-19 patients discharged in 24 hours. The figure for July 5 is the lowest in two weeks, during which the number had risen to as high as 649 recoveries on July 2 — the highest daily count so far. Before Sunday, […]
News

Ekiti Assembly approves N91.1bn 2020 Budget review

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Ado-Ekiti

E kiti State House of Assembly has ratified an approval of N91.1billion for the 2020 Budget review as its passage followed consideration of a report by the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at Friday plenary presided over by Speaker Funminiyi Afuye.     Chairman of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Mrs. Olubunmi […]
News

Dep Gov: Police Commissioner withdraws my security escort

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

The embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, has raised the alarm about his safety as a result of the withdrawal of his security detail on the order of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami. The withdrawal of Ajayi’s security detail was done 24 hours after seven of his aides were sacked […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: