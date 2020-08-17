News

Minister nullifies suspension of MD Cross River Basin

The Minister of Water Resources,  Engr. Suleiman Adamu on Monday nullified the suspension slammed on the Managing Director, Cross River Basin Development Authority (CRIBAS)  by the Governing Board chairman.
Recall that the Governing Board (CRIBAS) Chairman Hon. Esime Eyibo had suspended the Managing Director, Engr. Bassey  Nkposong, on account of allegedly insubordination and gross misconduct.
But nullifying the suspension, the Minister stated that the “purported suspension” did not follow due process in line with extant civil service rules.
Adamu also clarified that the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation had issued a circular,  stating that Governing Board of any agency has no power to suspend a duly appointed officer.
He said: “Following media reports on the purported suspension of the Managing Director of the Cross River Basin Development Authority by the Governing Board of the Cross River Basin Development Authority, it has become pertinent to inform the general public that the suspension notice is unauthorised and should be disregarded.
“The Board of Cross River Basin Development Authority does not have the authority to suspend a duly appointed Managing Director of a River Basin Development Authority.
“For the avoidance of doubt the recent circular on the appointment and disengagement of heads of government parastatals from the Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation is very instructive.
“In view of the foregoing, all media reports on the purported suspension of the Managing Director of Cross River Basin Development Authority should be disregarded as it is not based on due process as stipulated by extant rules of Public Service of the Federation.”

Our Correspondants
