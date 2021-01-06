Sports

Minister, Odegbami celebrate Chukwu at 70

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As one of Nigerian Football legends, Christian Chukwu, celebrates his landmark 70 years Birthday in his Enugu country home, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has heaped encomiums on Chairman Chukwu as he is fondly called, describing him as a true legend and patriotic icon who served the country meritoriously.

In a statement signed by the Minister, Dare said: “Congratulations to a patriotic, dedicated, disciplined and committed Nigerian Chairman Christian Chukwu as he attains the landmark age of 70 years.

“You not only worked hard to win laurels for club and country, you also brought glory and honour to our dear nation as a coach. Your sense of duty, patriotism and service to our dear fatherland was not only exemplary, but infectious.

“You are indeed a great role model who impacted on your generation and those after you positively. No words are enough to describe you. “As you celebrate your birthday, on behalf of Mr. President and all Nigerians, we wish you many happy returns, more blessings, long life in sound mind and body. May your labour not be in vain.” Also, Chukwu’s teammates in the 80s, Segun Odegbami, also poured encomium on the former Rangers defender. According to Odegbami, Chukwu is not just his captain, but a brother and a friend who remain the greatest Chairman in the world.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Friendlies: ‘Old Boys’ Omeruo, Simon among early birds in Super Eagles’ camp

Posted on Author Reporter

  . Oghenekaro Etebo injured, out . No fan will be allowed at match venue . NFF calls on interested TV stations to bid for matches   Defender Kenneth Omeruo and forward Moses Simon were among the early arrivals at the Super Eagles’ Hotel die Zeit an der Glan in Austria on Monday morning, ahead of […]
Sports

NFF ‘ll receive CAF’s $1m support today – Pinnick

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Nigeria Football Federation will receive the CAF Support fund on Monday (today).   NFF president, Amaju Pinnick while explaining that the federation has not received large chunk of the funds from CAF and FIFA which is to be distributed to beneficiaries confirmed on a TV programme in Lagos that CAF funds will be received on […]
Sports

Promoted Stuttgart thrash Dortmund in Bundesliga

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Borussia Dortmund lost further ground in the Bundesliga title race as they suffered a heavy home defeat by promoted side Stuttgart on Saturday. Silas Wamangituka put Stuttgart ahead with a 26th-minute penalty, after Emre Can had brought down Mateo Klimowicz. Giovanni Reyna’s wonderful touch and finish from Raphael Guerreiro’s pass drew Dortmund level before half-time. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica