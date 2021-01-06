Minister, Odegbami celebrate Chukwu at 70

As one of Nigerian Football legends, Christian Chukwu, celebrates his landmark 70 years Birthday in his Enugu country home, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has heaped encomiums on Chairman Chukwu as he is fondly called, describing him as a true legend and patriotic icon who served the country meritoriously.

In a statement signed by the Minister, Dare said: “Congratulations to a patriotic, dedicated, disciplined and committed Nigerian Chairman Christian Chukwu as he attains the landmark age of 70 years.

“You not only worked hard to win laurels for club and country, you also brought glory and honour to our dear nation as a coach. Your sense of duty, patriotism and service to our dear fatherland was not only exemplary, but infectious.

“You are indeed a great role model who impacted on your generation and those after you positively. No words are enough to describe you. “As you celebrate your birthday, on behalf of Mr. President and all Nigerians, we wish you many happy returns, more blessings, long life in sound mind and body. May your labour not be in vain.” Also, Chukwu’s teammates in the 80s, Segun Odegbami, also poured encomium on the former Rangers defender. According to Odegbami, Chukwu is not just his captain, but a brother and a friend who remain the greatest Chairman in the world.

