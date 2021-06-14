Sports

Minister of Sports bags Democracy Heroes award

Another honour has come the way of the Honourable Minister of Youth and sports Development, Sunday Dare, as he has been recognised as the Most Outstanding Minister of the President Mohammadu Buhari – led administration. The Minister was honoured for bringing innovation, changes and dynamism to the Ministry of Youth and Sports despite lean resources.

 

The award was conferred on Dare last week at a colourful ceremony at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja as part of activities to mark Democracy Day celebrations.

 

 

The Democracy Heroes Award Africa which is the 9th edition also recognized other eminent Nigerians for promoting good governance and deepening democracy.

 

Those honoured alongside Dare include Minister of State, Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika who got the iconic Minister of the year Award, Engineer Umar Dikko, Mr. Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, Director General of National Information Technology Agency, person of the year

