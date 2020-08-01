Minister offers 17-yearold girl scholarship after a video of her repairing forklift went viral

A 17-year-old girl identified as Kehinde Esther who was seen in a viral video repairing a forklift, has been offered a scholarship by the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare. Sunday Dare’s daughter, Precious, shared the video of her father interviewing the girl who he saw repairing a forklift at the Classic Bonded Terminal in Okota, Lagos State. She posted the video recently.

“My dad saw this talented girl at work today repairing a forklift; at 17-year-old, she wants to study engineering and grow her expertise. He asked me to post this video so she could get some sort of assistance or guidance” she wrote. In the video, Esther revealed that she wants to study Engineering. The video caught the attention of the Minister and he took to his Twitter handle to offer her a scholarship. “This is HM. Youth and Sports. Please send her name and number. We will get her a scholarship” the Minister tweeted.

Like this: Like Loading...