Minister on warpath with activist over dead premier Academy student

The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen and human right activist, Lemmy Ughegbe, may appear to be on the warpath over the alleged conspiracy of silence and non-action by the Ministry of Women Affairs over the death of 14-year old student of Premier Academy, Lugbe, Abuja, Karen Happuch Aondodooo Akphgher.

Tallen had in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Olufunso Adebiyi, sought to clear the air over alleged non-intervention of the ministry in the death of Akphgher. The minister, who described Akphgher’s death as unfortunate, said the allegation by Ughegbe was in bad faith.

