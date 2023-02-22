Minister orders council to develop port community system

The Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has mandated the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to establish a Port Community System (PCS) within three months. He said that it must become functional before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Sambo gave the order when he visited the NSC headquarters in Lagos, saying that the country needs a Port Community System that can compete favourably with its counterpart elsewhere. The minister, who was received at the NSC headquarters by top management staff and some board members of the council, cited the Republic of Benin as a good example of a country with a working port community system.

Sambo said: “You are the regulator of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other agencies that have anything to do with the port. “The responsibility is on you to ensure we have a port community system.

I think it is because we have not placed the responsibility on somebody that is why we have not been able to achieve the PCS. “Next week, I will call you and other agencies and roll out the issue. We must have a PCS working for us in Nigeria before the administration comes to a close. We’re not going to circumvent the law of the land. The Public Procurement Act gives us the opportunity to do direct procurement. You need to coordinate as I have given you the role today.”

He urged the NSC to study how the Port Community System in other countries and replicate same in Nigeria. Also, the Executive Secretary/ CEO of the council, Emmanuel Jime, commended the minister for obtaining approval for the council to implement the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) and the observable success of the inland dry port projects being championed by the NSC.

He said: “I told you that we needed to complete the process of the development of the inland dry port infrastructure put in place, as well as an update on other key transport infrastructure being promoted by the NSC.

“We accompanied you this month together with the President to deliver on your first low-hanging fruit in the industry, the Dala dry port and also the Funtua as the port of origin and destination.

These are key transport infrastructures that will aid the policy of the Federal Government as regards exportation.” He stressed the need to strengthen the legal framework of the council to be able to perform its functions and bring about efficiency at the port.

Jime stressed that the funding source of the NSC was completely inadequate, noting that the one per cent freight stabilisation levy was the main source of the NSC and that NSC had never been able to access that source of revenue.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...