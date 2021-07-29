News Top Stories

Minister, others seek sustainable policy for aviation sector’s growth

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Experts in the aviation industry yesterday brainstormed on myriads of problems besetting the aviation industry in Nigeria with a view to solving some of the problems.

 

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who was represented by Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr. Akin Olateru, spoke at the oneday seminar titled: “Nigeria’s aviation industry: Management, Policy and Regulation”, which held in Lagos.

 

He disclosed that the Ministry of Aviation in conjunction with the aviation agencies were working with the National Assembly to review/amend all the aviation agencies’ Acts to provide effective management of services and align with modern technological development in line with international best practices and development in International Civil Aviation.

 

The two legislative houses have held public hearings on the matter and at the stage of finalisation of their Report.

 

The review of the Acts include the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority Act (NCAA) 2006; Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria Act 2010; Nigeria Airspace Management Agency Act 1999; Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act, 1964; Nigerian Metrological Act, 2003; and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau Act, 2019.

 

Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu lamented the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the global aviation industry, stressing that it would take the country another 24 months or more for the sector to regain full recovery.

 

His words: “Without financial relief, I do not see a quick recovery. We need an aggressive policy and we need to do much more on implementation that is very aggressive. As you are aware COVID-19 has put the global economy to the test, with air transport being undoubtedly the hardest hit by the pandemic.”

 

This is coming as statistics from the International Airline Transport Association (IATA) on COVID-19’s economic impact on Nigeria has revealed a revenue loss of $994 million in 2020. In terms of employment at risk in Nigeria, it is 125,370 and loss of contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is $885 million.

 

The Federal Government was able to cushion the effect of COVID-19 by providing intervention funds of N5 billion domestic airlines; funds considered paltry to save airlines from their precarious situation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari: Nigeria is in a terrible state of underdevelopment

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari says the country is in a terrible state of underdevelopment and more is needed to steer the economy from this path. The president made these remarks on Tuesday when he held a virtual meeting with members of the presidential economic advisory council (PEAC). The president described the guidance provided by the […]
News

COVID-19: Italy tightens restrictions amid ‘new wave’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Shops, restaurants and schools will be closed across most of Italy on Monday, with PM Mario Draghi warning of a “new wave” of the coronavirus outbreak. For three days over Easter, 3-5 April, there will be a total shutdown, reports the BBC. Italy, which one year ago imposed one of the first national lockdowns, […]
News

Ohanaeze commiserates with Adebanjo over Fasanmi’s death

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

President General of Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, at the weekend expressed deep sadness over the passing on of Yoruba leader, Pa Ayorinde Fasanmi. In a condolence message he personally signed, which was released to journalists in Enugu, Nwodo commiserated with the chieftain of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Yoruba in general for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica