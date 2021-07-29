Minister, others seek sustainable policy for aviation sector’s growth

Experts in the aviation industry yesterday brainstormed on myriads of problems besetting the aviation industry in Nigeria with a view to solving some of the problems.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who was represented by Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr. Akin Olateru, spoke at the oneday seminar titled: “Nigeria’s aviation industry: Management, Policy and Regulation”, which held in Lagos.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Aviation in conjunction with the aviation agencies were working with the National Assembly to review/amend all the aviation agencies’ Acts to provide effective management of services and align with modern technological development in line with international best practices and development in International Civil Aviation.

The two legislative houses have held public hearings on the matter and at the stage of finalisation of their Report.

The review of the Acts include the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority Act (NCAA) 2006; Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria Act 2010; Nigeria Airspace Management Agency Act 1999; Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Act, 1964; Nigerian Metrological Act, 2003; and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau Act, 2019.

Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu lamented the devastating effects of COVID-19 on the global aviation industry, stressing that it would take the country another 24 months or more for the sector to regain full recovery.

His words: “Without financial relief, I do not see a quick recovery. We need an aggressive policy and we need to do much more on implementation that is very aggressive. As you are aware COVID-19 has put the global economy to the test, with air transport being undoubtedly the hardest hit by the pandemic.”

This is coming as statistics from the International Airline Transport Association (IATA) on COVID-19’s economic impact on Nigeria has revealed a revenue loss of $994 million in 2020. In terms of employment at risk in Nigeria, it is 125,370 and loss of contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is $885 million.

The Federal Government was able to cushion the effect of COVID-19 by providing intervention funds of N5 billion domestic airlines; funds considered paltry to save airlines from their precarious situation.

